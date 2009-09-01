Fox Business Network, Tennis Channel to Run Talent Share Through U.S. Open

Fox Business Network has entered into a talent-sharing arrangement with the Tennis Channel for the duration of the U.S. Open.

The Tennis Channel will exchange daily updates on the court and on Wall St.

FBN's Money for Breakfast will feature the Court Report Monday through Friday at 8:20 a.m. with the Tennis Channel's Kevin Frazier offering FBN viewers a recap of the previous day's Open matches at Flushing Meadows. The Tennis Channel will break into Open coverage nightly at 6 p.m. for Fox Business Network Update. FBN's David Asman's will anchor the market wrap.

"This type of joint-programming partnership is the first of its kind for Tennis Channel, and we're thrilled to be able to offer their business insight and analysis to our audience, while at the same time putting our tennis updates in front of theirs," Robyn Miller, senior vice president of marketing at Tennis Channel, said in a statement.