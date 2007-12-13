Fox Business Network to Ring Opening Bell

Fox Business Network will launch Opening Bell Monday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. (EST). Alexis Glick will host the one-hour program.

Money for Breakfast, co-anchored by Glick and Peter Barnes, will be cut back to three hours (6 a.m.-9 a.m.) to make room for Opening Bell.

"Opening Bell will give people a one-hour daily snapshot of what’s expected to happen on Wall Street for the day, reaction to the markets opening and all of the major news headlines to help make informed decisions about the business day ahead," said Kevin Magee, executive vice president of Fox News, in a statement.