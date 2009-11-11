Fox, Burnett Team On 'Our Little Genius'
Smart fifth graders aren't enough for Fox, which has picked up a new gamer that revolves around even smarter children.
"Our
Little Genius" comes from Mark Burnett Prods. and Zoo Prods., the
shingles behind the net's successful "Are You Smarter Than A Fifth
Grader?" franchise.
This time out, the competish will focus on gifted tykes who are experts on a given topic -- be it astronomy or Shakespeare.
The
geniuses will answer increasingly difficult questions in their given
topic. The catch: Their parents can choose to walk away with the
accumulated cash at any time.
The kids' parents will decide
whether to trust their genius' answers by consulting with a panel of
experts. If they think their kid is wrong, they may opt to go home.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.