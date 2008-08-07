Fox Bumps Truth for Hole in the Wall
By Alex Weprin
Fox is bumping last season’s surprise hit, Moment of Truth, for its Japanese game-show import, Hole in the Wall.
Hole in the Wall will premiere Thursday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m., taking the slot initially reserved for Truth. Fox said the second season of Truth will now premiere midseason.
Hole in the Wall is based on a Japanese concept in which two teams of three players must try to contort their bodies individually or as a team to fit through a hole in a moving wall. If they don’t pull it off, the wall pushes them into a pool. The team with the most points at the end of the game will win $25,000, with the chance to play in a bonus round for $100,000.
The concept, distributed internationally by FremantleMedia, has been picked up across the globe, from the United Kingdom to China.
