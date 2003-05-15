Fox builds on scripted

With Fox bringing back American Idol: Search for a Superstar and a second rendition of Joe

Millionaire next fall, the network expects to have a strong foundation in

place to launch new scripted shows.

It has picked up three new dramas and four new sitcoms for fall, along with two

dramas, one sitcom and one reality series, Banzai, for midseason.

The second round of Joe Millionaire will air Mondays at 8 p.m. this fall,

followed by Wonderfalls in January.

Jerry Bruckheimer's Skin, a Romeo and Juliet tale of two young lovers

with warring families, will air Mondays at 9 p.m.

Tuesdays will remain dedicated to American Idol, with American

Juniors airing in the fall and the third round of Idol returning in

January after baseball.

Hit thriller 24 returns next fall at 9 p.m.

That 70s Show will continue to lead off Wednesdays at 8 p.m., followed at

8:30 p.m. by new sitcom A Minute with Stan Hooper, with Norm McDonald

starring as an Andy Rooney-like TV news columnist who moves to a small town to

get a real feel for American life.

Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer remain at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

A time will be announced later for the American Idol results show,

which currently airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m.

On Thursdays, where Fox struggles against NBC and CBS, Fox will air two

dramas: Tru Calling, about a rookie morgue worker who solves murders, and

The O.C., a nighttime soap in the Fox tradition of Melrose Place

and Beverly Hills 90210, set in Orange County, Calif.

Fox is moving Fridays all around, leading off with Wanda at Large at 8

p.m., followed by Luis, starring Luis Guzman as a small-business owner in

Spanish Harlem.

David E. Kelley's Boston Public will move from Mondays at 8 p.m. to

Fridays at 9 p.m.

Saturdays remain intact, with two episodes of Cops from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.,

followed by America's Most Wanted at 9 p.m. and Mad TV at

11 p.m.

Oliver Beene will kick off Sundays at 7 p.m., followed by veterans

King of the Hill at 7:30 p.m. and The Simpsons at 8 p.m.

New sitcom The Ortegas, which Fox picked up when NBC passed, will air

at 8:30 p.m., followed by Malcolm in the Middle at 9 p.m.

The night closes with new sitcom Arrested Development, starring Jason

Bateman as a single dad, at 9:30 p.m.