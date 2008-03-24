Fox Brings Back Prison Break for Fourth Season
By Ben Grossman
Fox will bring drama Prison Breakback for a fourth season.
The show’s third season -- which took the characters to a prison in Panama -- averaged a 3.5 rating during a strike-shortened run of 12 episodes.
The show is from 20th Century Fox Television and Adelson-Parouse Productions.
