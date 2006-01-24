Fox Bringing Reality to Cellphones

Fox Reality network and interactive-content developer and producer 2waytraffic are partnering to create a new subscription service for cellphone users.

Mobile-phone users of all major U.S. carriers will be able to receive daily recaps of Fox Reality shows including Celebrity Boot Camp, Busted on the Job and When Chefs Attack, as well as participate in sweepstakes and—for those who think they could be the next big reality star—even receive casting-call information.

The service is expected to launch in the spring.

Fox Reality can be seen in more than 18 million U.S. households.