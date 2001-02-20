Fox breaking out Boot Camp

Fox TV will muster its reality series Boot Camp late next month.

The series, which puts male and female contestants through a basic training regimen with ex-Army drill instructors, will fill the hole that Fox's Temptation Island vacates at the end of February. Fox had reportedly been wavering between starting Boot Camp or another seduction series, Love Cruise. Love Cruise, which follows 16 single adults on a cruise through the southern Caribbean, will debut later this season. - Richard Tedesco