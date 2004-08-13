Fox Boosts Some Episode Orders

Fox has ordered nine additional episodes of North Shore and three additional episodes of Method & Red. Both shows are produced by co-owned Twentieth Century Fox Television.

That brings North Shore to a full-season order of 22 episodes, while Method & Red is at 16 episodes.

While the ratings for both shows have been mediocre, a Fox spokesman says North Shore has been showing signs of growth. Fox also has cast Beverly Hills 90210 alum Shannen Doherty as a recurring guest star, hoping to spice up the show.

Rappers Method Man and Red Man have been public in expressing their displeasure with how Fox has handled their show, but after threatening to abandon the project altogether, they've agreed to make the three extra episodes Fox wants.

Those additional episodes will take Fox through baseball in October, giving the network time to decide if it wants to continue with Method & Red.