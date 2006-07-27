Fox Boogies Its Way to the Top
Dancing, dancing, dancing!
Fox shook, rattled and rolled its way to the top of the heap Wednesday night, with So You Think You Can Dance the evening’s highest-rated show with a 3.7 rating/11 share in the key 18-49 demo from 9-10. Its top competitor, NBC’s America’s Got Talent, scored a 3.2/9 in the same slot, and a 2.6/9 in its 8-9 slot (in that hour, it was against a rerun of Dance, which nabbed a 2.1/7).
Fox ended the evening with an overall 2.9/9, while NBC scored a 2.7/8 for second place.
In third place was CBS with a 2.3/7. Its Rock Star Supernova was second in the 8-9 time slot with a 2.3/8.
ABC was fourth with a 1.5/4. It ran The One: Making of a Music Star results from 8-9, but no one cared: The show got more dismal numbers, with just a 1.0/3.
The WB and UPN came in at an 0.7/2 and 0.5/2, respectively
