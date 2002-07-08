Fox blasts to Friday win
On Friday night, most viewers in the key adults demos tuned to Fox's airing
of the theatrical film Blast from the Past, which won adults
18-through-34 and 18-through-49, as well as men 25-through-54.
NBC won adults 25-through-54 and women 25-through-54 and tied CBS for first
in households.
CBS edged NBC by 200,000 viewers in the total viewer category.
NBC aired two hours of Dateline and Law & Order.
CBS aired 48 Hours and a Murder, She Wrote movie.
ABC's lineup of America Funniest Home Videos, Whose Line is it
Anyway and 20/20 put the network in third place across the key demos.
On Thursday July 4, the ratings battle was pretty much between CBS and NBC,
with the former winning the household race by a couple of tenths of a rating
point and NBC winning the adult demos, 18-through-34, 18-through-49 and
25-through-54.
NBC clearly the won the battle of the patriotic-themed shows for the nights
with its coverage of the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks special
from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. The special split the key adult demo audience evenly
with CBS's CSI and The Agency.
ABC aired a three-hour Fourth of July special, In Search of America: A
July 4th Musical Presentation, which came in fourth in most of
the key adult demos. Fox aired Beyond Belief all night, placing third in
the key demos and fourth in households and total viewers.
For the night, the household battle: CBS, 4.6/11; NBC, 4.4/10; ABC, 3.4/8;
Fox, 2.3/6.
Adults 18-through-49: NBC, 2.4/11; CBS, 1.8/8; Fox, 1.5/7; ABC, 1.3/6.
Adults 25-through-54: NBC, 2.7/11; CBS, 2.3/9; Fox, 1.6/7; ABC, 1.5/6.
