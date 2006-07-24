Fox Beefing Up Foreign Coverage

Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes says his organization is beefing up foreign coverage as international conflicts continue to intensify, but he doesn’t see his proposed cable business network going forward in 2006.

“We are beefing up our foreign coverage, not cutting it back,” Ailes says.

Ailes also says he likes the idea of having anchors in the field as well as reporters.

“I am anxious to put all our anchors and reporters out there to cover it,” he says of the current conflict in the Middle East.

Regarding the business channel, he told reporters there was no update on its progress.

“It probably wont happen this year,” he says. “After that it could happen, and we are in active negotiations.”

Ailes says that gaining enough carriage for the network to make financial sense continues to be the obstacle to a launch.

“When we have the distribution in place, we will go ahead,” he says. “We are still looking at it. I have developed a business plan; we haven’t pushed it any further than that.”