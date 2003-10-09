Fox Baseball Coverage Wins Wed. Night

Fox scored big again Wednesday night with game one of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees, winning across all of the key rating categories in prime time.

NBC was second in households, viewers and adults 25-54, tied for second with ABC among adults 18-49 and third among adults 18-34 (behind both Fox and ABC) with Ed

, The West Wing

and Law & Order

.

ABC was third in households and adults 25-54 with My Wife & Kids

, It’s All Relative

, The Bachelor 4

and Karen Sisco

. From 9 p.m.-10 p.m., The Bachelor

was first among adults 18-34 and close second (behind the game) among adults 18-49 and 25-54.

CBS was fourth across in households, viewers and adults 25-54 and fifth (behind the other major networks and The WB Television Network) among adults 18-49 and 18-34 with 60 Minutes II

, King of Queens

, the season premiere of Becker

and Brotherhood of Poland, N.H. Queens -- which premiered a week earlier with a 53% household gain in its new time period (versus a year ago) -- was down 13% compared with its one-hour premiere. Becker

was down 24% versus the second half of the Queens

premiere a week earlier but up 36% from a year ago, when TheAmazing Race

was in the time period.

In the weblet battle, The WB’s Smallville

topped UPN’s Enterprise

from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. across the key categories, and The WB also won from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with Angel

versus UPN’s Jake 2.0

.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: Fox 15.4 million, NBC 12.5 million, ABC 10.5 million, CBS 8.8 million, WB 6 million and UPN 3.4 million.

Adults 18-49: Fox 5.7 rating/15 share; ABC and NBC 4/4/12; WB 2.7/7; CBS 2.5/7; and UPN 1.5/4.