Fox Ball Beats Repeats

Play Ball! paid off for Fox Thursday night, a night generally dominated by ABC and CBS.



This World Series may have been a ratings downer in historical terms, but Fox has won every night the games have been on, including Thursday night with a 4.5 rating/12 share in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers, for the Cardinals's win, which put them a game away from the title.



Fox is likely rooting for Detroit to win Friday night to extend the series and its nightly winning streak.



The caveat Thursday is that ABC and CBS essentially conceded the game by airing repeats against it, although of powerhouse shows Grey's Anatomy and CSI. Even with repeats, the networks did respectable numbers (ABC averaged a 4.1/11 for second place, CBS a 4/11 for third).



ABC's Ugly Betty won its 8-9 time period against the series pre-game show and the first half-hour of the actual game.



NBC was a distant fourth at a 3/8 with repeats of ER and, Earl and Office. A new Deal or No Deal at 9-10 came in fourth with a 3.5/9.



The CW averaged a 1.9/5 for new episodes of Smallville and Supernatural.

