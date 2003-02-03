Fox back in business with ABC
ABC alumnus Michael J. Fox is back working with the network on a new comedy
pilot that he will write and executive-produce.
The Walt Disney Co.-owned Touchstone Television will produce the show,
tentatively titled Hench at Home, in association with DreamWorks
Television and Lottery Hill Productions.
The sitcom will look at the life of a professional hockey player after he
retires and begins a regular life with his wife and three kids.
Besides Fox, Mitch Hurwitz and Danelle Black will executive-produce.
Fox last appeared regularly on ABC in Spin City from 1996 through
2000. The show went off the air last year.
