Fox back in business with ABC

ABC alumnus Michael J. Fox is back working with the network on a new comedy

pilot that he will write and executive-produce.

The Walt Disney Co.-owned Touchstone Television will produce the show,

tentatively titled Hench at Home, in association with DreamWorks

Television and Lottery Hill Productions.

The sitcom will look at the life of a professional hockey player after he

retires and begins a regular life with his wife and three kids.

Besides Fox, Mitch Hurwitz and Danelle Black will executive-produce.

Fox last appeared regularly on ABC in Spin City from 1996 through

2000. The show went off the air last year.