Fox: Avid Fan of Digital News

Fox Television Stations will convert six of its 27 stations that do newscasts to Avid-based digital newsrooms technologies in a multi-million dollar deal.

The six stations are WNYW New York; WTXF Philadelphia; WFXT Boston; WTTG Washington; WTVT Tampa; and WITI Milwaukee.

The transition is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Earl Arbuckle, VP of Engineering for Fox Television Stations, says the new technologies, which include Avid Unity for News, a server-based storage system that allows for media to be shared throughout the newsroom, will mesh well with existing Avid editing and newsroom products in the stations.