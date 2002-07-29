Fox arrests Saturday
On Saturday, Fox won the Nielsen Media Research household race and the key
demos with Cops and America's Most Wanted.
CBS was second in households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54 with
Big Brother 3, The District and The Agency.
At 8 p.m., Big Brother won the household race and the key adult demo
contests.
At 9 p.m., Fox won households and the key adult demos with America's Most
Wanted.
ABC ran James Bond film Live and Let Die from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. and
finished fourth in households and among adults 18 through 34 and 18 through 49,
but split the adults-25-through-54 audience equally with NBC and Fox.
At 10 p.m., She Spies -- which is getting a four-week run
on NBC before entering first-run syndication -- was third in households and key
adult demos in the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. time period.
For the night, the household numbers: Fox 4.2/9, CBS 3.7/8, NBC 2.9/6 and
ABC 2.8/6.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 2.4/9, CBS 1.7/7, NBC 1.5/6 and ABC 1.4/5.
Adults 25 through 54: Fox 2.6/9; CBS 2.0/7; ABC and
NBC 1.7/6.
