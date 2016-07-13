Fox Appoints Caraccioli Head of Brand Partnerships

With product integrations and sponsored content becoming more important to advertisers, Fox Broadcasting has named former agency executive Laura Caraccioli as senior VP, head of brand partnerships.

Caraccioli, previously president of content marketing at production company Electus, will report to Angela Courtin, executive VP and CMO at Fox. Before Electus, Caraccioli was an executive VP at Starcom.

At Fox she will oversee strategic advertising partnerships for all content ranging from scripted to unscripted and live event programming.

At Electus, Caraccioli served as executive producer of Fashion Star, Bet on Your Baby, Food Fighters and Running Wild with Bear Grylls.