Fox Apologizes for Idol Gaffe

Fox has apologized for running over the allotted two hour timeslot on Wednesday's American Idol finale. The show was scheduled to end at 10:00 PM, however, the winner was announced at 10:03 PM, and the show ended at 10:09 PM. As a result of the mistake, many viewers who recorded the show on their DVR’s missed the announcement of the winner.

"We're sorry that DVR users may have missed the conclusion of the American Idol broadcast. It was always our intention to bring the show in on time, but just as with any live sports, variety, awards or entertainment event, there is no way to absolutely guarantee that the show will end exactly on the hour. Fox and the producers apologize to those viewers who were inconvenienced," said a spokesperson for the company.

There was some good news for Fox, however, as the latest ratings show that American Idol’s ratings at 8p increased to 11.5/31 among Adults 18-49 in the final nationals, up from 11.1/30, and 30.7 million up from 29.5 million among Total Viewers.