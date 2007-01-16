Fox Apologizes for On-Air Profanity

Fox has apologized for showing a T-shirt with the slogan "fuck da Eagles" in primetime during its coverage of the New Orleans Saints/Philadelphia Eagles NFL playoff game Saturday, Jan. 13.



Unlike much live TV programming these days, the game had no delay. "It was unintentional, inadvertent, and we apologize," said Fox Sports spokesman Dan Bell.



The Parents Television Council has asked its members to complain to the FCC about the on-camera profanity, saying it had "no doubt" it was intentional. But the FCC would be unlikely to act on that or any other profanity complaints until a federal court has ruled on a challenge by broadcasters, including Fox, to its new profanity-enforcement policy.