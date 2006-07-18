Fox, AP Settle Photog Flap

The AP and Fox have apparently worked out their differences over coverage of Fox's Television Critics Association tour presentation next week in Pasadena, Calif.

Fox had said it wanted to provide photos to the press, and exclude outside photographers from its presentation. AP had countered that it would not send its reporters to cover the event if photographers were not also allowed in.

AP said Tuesday that Fox had agreed to allow photography for the first 10 minutes, where new show stars are brought out, but, "as in the past," not in executive sessions with the media.

Fox has maintained the issue was part of ongoing discussions that had yet to be resolved, and expressed disappointment that AP had made it public.