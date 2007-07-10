Fox Announces Fall Premiere Dates

With one less round of baseball playoffs this fall, Fox will wait until at least mid-September to roll out most of its fall premieres.





Under the latest round of Major League Baseball television deals, Fox will no longer carry the Division Playoff Series, the first round of the MLB playoffs.





So that means the new team of Peter Liguori and Kevin Reilly have less of a window of interruption around which to program this fall.

Fox entertainment execs have said they think that will help the network’s traditional sluggishness in the fall.

Fox’s 2007-08 fall season premiere dates:

Thursday, Aug. 30

Saturday, Sept. 8

8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT COPS

9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT AMERICA’S MOST WANTED: AMERICA

FIGHTS BACK

Thursday, Sept. 13

9:00-10:00 PM KITCHEN NIGHTMARES (New Series)

Friday, Sept. 14

9:00-10:00 PM NASHVILLE (New Series)

Saturday, Sept. 15

11:00 PM-Midnight MADtv

Midnight-12:30 AM TALKSHOW WITH SPIKE FERESTEN

Monday, Sept. 17

8:00-9:00 PM PRISON BREAK

9:00-10:00 PM K-VILLE (New Series)

Wednesday, Sept. 19

8:00-8:30 PM BACK TO YOU (New Series)

8:30-9:00 PM ’TIL DEATH

9:00-10:00 PM BONES

Sunday, Sept. 23

8:00-8:30 PM THE SIMPSONS

8:30-9:00 PM KING OF THE HILL

9:00-10:00 PM FAMILY GUY

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8:00-9:00 PM NEW AMSTERDAM (New Series)

9:00-10:00 PM HOUSE

Sunday, Sept. 30

9:00-9:30 PM FAMILY GUY (New Time Period)

9:30-10:00 PM AMERICAN DAD

8:00-9:00 PM ARE YOU SMARTER THAN A 5th GRADER?