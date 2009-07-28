Fox Announces Fall Premiere Date Changes

Fox is making some premiere date changes to its fall lineup. The sixth season premiere of So You Think You Can Dance, followed by the highly-promoted fall debut of Glee will launch Fox's 2009-10 season Wednesday, Sept. 9, starting at 8 p.m. EST. That moves the season launch date forward a week, as the two shows were originally scheduled to debut Sept. 16.

Fox also moved the debut date of new comedy Brothers back a week, to 8 p.m. Sept. 25, while ‘Til Death returns Oct. 2 at 8:30 p.m. The two shows were originally set to launch back-to-back on Sept. 18. House will debut as a two-hour special Sept. 21. Dollhouse will premiere Sept. 25.

Other fall shows remain unchanged with Cops and America's Most Wanted bowing Sept. 12, Bones and Fringe returning Sept. 17, The Simpsons, The Cleveland Show, Family Guy, and American Dad air Sept. 27. The second season of Lie To Me starts up Sept. 28, while new late-night offering, The Wanda Sykes Show, is still set to premiere Nov. 7 at 11 p.m.