Fox Announces 2007 NFL Broadcast Teams, Pregame Lineup

Fox has announced their in booth broadcast teams for the 2007-2008 NFL season. Pro Football player Troy Aikman, Emmy-award winning play-by-play broadcaster Joe Buck, and sports reporter Pam Oliver will reprise their roles as Fox’s lead broadcast lineup. There will also be a new 2007 broadcast team consisting of veteran play-by-play broadcaster Kenny Albert and Daryl Johnston as well as Dick Stockton, Johnston’s previous partner joins Fox’s NFL analyst Brian Balding.

Fox NFL Sunday, the networks NFL pregame show, will also be returning this season, and will return home to Fox’s sports headquarters in Los Angeles. The show will debut with new fundamentals as well as a new host, Curt Menefee. Curt will be joined by former Dallas Cowboy and University of Okalahoma Coach Barry Switzer along with Jimmy Johnson, who will contribute with a new segment called “Coaches Corner.”

Each week, Johnson and Switzer, both well respected winning professional and college coaches, will be in charge of analyzing NFL stats and the college football BCS standings. The crew will also be joined by NFL Insider Jay Glazer, allowing for more wordplay as they converse the latest reports across the league.