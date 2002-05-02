Trending

Fox to announce new NFL hosts

By

Fox is expected to formally announce the appointments of Joe Buck,
Chris Collinsworth and Troy Aikman Thursday as the network's first-string National Football League announcing
team, with Buck doing play-by-play and the two former players providing
commentary and color.

Fox is adopting a three-man booth to replace the John Madden-Pat Summerall
duo that broke up in the offseason with Summerall's retirement and Madden's
jumping to ABC.