Fox to announce new NFL hosts
Fox is expected to formally announce the appointments of Joe Buck,
Chris Collinsworth and Troy Aikman Thursday as the network's first-string National Football League announcing
team, with Buck doing play-by-play and the two former players providing
commentary and color.
Fox is adopting a three-man booth to replace the John Madden-Pat Summerall
duo that broke up in the offseason with Summerall's retirement and Madden's
jumping to ABC.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.