Fox to announce new NFL hosts

Fox is expected to formally announce the appointments of Joe Buck,

Chris Collinsworth and Troy Aikman Thursday as the network's first-string National Football League announcing

team, with Buck doing play-by-play and the two former players providing

commentary and color.

Fox is adopting a three-man booth to replace the John Madden-Pat Summerall

duo that broke up in the offseason with Summerall's retirement and Madden's

jumping to ABC.