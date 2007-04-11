Fox and MTR Team Up for Comedy Special

Fox will air a two-hour special showcasing the Museum of Television & Radio’s countdown of TV’s Funniest Moments on Friday, June 1.

The show will feature the 30 funniest moments from television (late night and variety shows as well as sitcoms) from the past six decades. They will be ranked according to Nielsen Media Research.

The show is from Brad Lachman Productions in association with the Museum of Television & Radio. Executive producers are Lachman and the Museum’s Pat Mitchell.