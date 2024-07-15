Fox and Foxtel Join To Develop Scripted Series

Fox Entertainment and Foxtel Group said they made a deal to co-develop scripted series for the U.S. and Australian markets.

Despite having “Fox” in their names in common, the companies said it is the first time they’ve worked together on a joint project.

“Expanding Fox Entertainment’s international footprint through innovative business models is a principal priority for us,” Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade said.

“Each of these divisions [Fox Broadcasting, Fox Entertainment Studios and Fox Entertainment Global] are designed to power our growth strategy by uniting with the best and the brightest companies and creatives around the world, and Foxtel Group is the perfect partner to help us achieve this goal,” Wade said.

Some of the scripts co-commissioned under the deal will become original content for the Foxtel subscription-TV platform, while others will appear on its streaming product, Binge, as well as third-party platforms in the U.S. and abroad.

The projects will be produced in Australia by Fox Entertainment Studios and employ above and below-the-line talent and crews from Australia and America.

“Investing in strategic content partnerships, like this one with Fox Entertainment, is reflective of our desire to deliver global thinking to local productions, whilst also sharing Australian stories around the world,” Alison Hurbert-Burns, executive director, entertainment content and commissioner for Foxtel Group, said.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“We’re looking to find new ways to collaborate and bring more production to our shores, to deliver Australian productions that are popular for Foxtel and Binge audiences but also deliver for international partners,” Hurbert-Burns said.

Last year, Foxtel’s Binge licensed Animal Control, Krapopolis and Grimsburg through Fox Entertainment Global.