Fox and Dance Are Wednesday Champs

Fox and So You Think You Can Dance tripped the light fantastic, then took home a Wednesday prime time trophy among 18-to-49-year-old viewers.

The summer dance-contest hit propelled Fox to a prime time average of 2.7 rating/8 share in advertisers’ key demo, according to Nielsen final national ratings for Sept. 7.

Dance pulled in a 3.0/9 over its 90-minute broadcast, as contestants Snow Urbin (sporting a hip-hop set) and Allan Frias (performing a lyrical dance) were eliminated. A half-hour special kicked off the night at 8, followed by an hour-long contest starting at 8:30. A rerun of Bernie Mac chipped in a 2.0/5.

Though tied for second place with NBC at 2.3/7, CBS did not make the cut with The Cut, the Tommy Hilfiger reality show that managed a 1.3/4. A new Rock Star: INXS and CSI: NY did far better, each notching a 2.8/7 and making them the second most-watched shows on Thursday night.



NBC (2.3/7) broadcast Meet Mister Mom (1.5/5) at 8 p.m. and back to back reruns of Law & Order at 9 p.m. (2.7/7) and 8 p.m. (2.6/7).

ABC was in fourth, averaging 2.1/6 for the night. A double shot of George Lopez during the 8 o’clock hour pulled in a 2.1/7 and 2.4/7. Two hours of Lost pulled in an average 2.1/6.

UPN was next at .9/3 for the night. It aired a new R U the Girl With T-Boz and Chilli (1.1/4) at 8 and Veronica Mars (.8/2)

The WB was in last place at .7/2. It aired One Tree Hill at 8, posting a .6/2, and Smallville (.8/2).