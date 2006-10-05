Fox and CW Shake Things Up With Schedule Changes

As previously reported, Fox is shaking up its lineup after the conclusion of the baseball playoffs, and will make changes to its schedule on four different nights. The CW is also making some big changes by swapping their Sunday and Monday schedules.

To begin with Fox, the new moves include the launch of the network’s latest unscripted show, The Rich List, a quiz show hosted by English TV personality Eamonn Holmes that will air Wednesdays at 9, replacing the relocated Justice.

Fox will also flip its Tuesday night schedule, in which House returns to 9, pushing Standoff up to lead off the night.

Two rookie dramas will be on the move, as Justice shifts to Mondays at 9 out of Prison Break, while Vanished gets banished to Fridays at 8.

Fox also says that rookie comedies ‘Til Death and Happy Hour will return to the schedule on Thursday nights at 8, leading into The O.C., which returns November 2.

With the changes, Nanny 911 goes to the bench from its Friday at 9 timeslot.



Fox’s new schedule following baseball:



Mondays, beginning October 23:

8:00-9:00 PM PRISON BREAK

9:00-10:00 PM JUSTICE (New slot)

Tuesdays, beginning October 31:

8:00-9:00 PM STANDOFF (New slot)

9:00-10:00 PM HOUSE (New slot)

Wednesdays, beginning November 1:

8:00-9:00 PM BONES

9:0010:00 PM THE RICH LIST (New series)

Thursdays, beginning November 2:

8:00-8:30 PM ‘TIL DEATH

8:30-9:00 PM HAPPY HOUR

9:00-10:00 PM THE O.C.

Friday, October 20:

8:00-10:00 PM TRADING SPOUSES: MEET YOUR NEW MOMMY

Fridays, beginning October 27:

8:00-9:00 PM VANISHED (New slot)

9:00-10:00 PM TRADING SPOUSES: MEET YOUR NEW MOMMY (New slot)



And in CW news....

In an effort to pump life back into one of its best young assets, Everybody Hates Chris, as well as its entire comedy block, the new CW network will swap its Sunday and Monday schedules beginning October 9.

Beginning that Monday, Chris, All of Us, Girlfriends and rookie The Game will move to Mondays from 8-10.The network will re-air each of the shows’ season premieres that night, and then return to new episodes the following Monday.

Beginning Sunday, October 15, the network will use an encore of its returning power America’s Top Model to kick off the night at 7, followed by 7th Heaven and rookie drama, Runaway.



The CW’s New Monday Schedule, Effective October 9



8:00-8:30 PM EVERYBODY HATES CHRIS

8:30-9:00 PM ALL OF US

9:00-9:30 PM GIRLFRIENDS

9:30-10:00 PM THE GAME



The CW’s New Sunday Schedule, Effective October 15



7:00-8:00 PM AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL (encore)

8:00-9:00 PM 7TH HEAVEN

9:00-10:00 PM RUNAWAY