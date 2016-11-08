Fox Airs ‘Taraji’s White Hot Holidays’ Dec. 8

Fox is bringing back Taraji’s White Hot Holidays, a music and variety special hosted by Empire star Taraji P. Henson. The one-hour special airs Thursday, Dec. 8.

Last year’s White Hot Holidays featured both Henson and Empire co-star Terrence Howard. It rated a 1.5 in adults 18-49 Dec. 9.

White Hot Holidays will feature classic holiday songs by the likes of Jussie Smollett, Taye Diggs, Pharrell Williams, Missy Elliott, Alicia Keys, Darryl McDaniels of Run-DMC, Snoop Dogg and TLC. The event also will feature cameo appearances by Tyler Perry and Terry Crews, the latter of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Henson won a Golden Globe for best performance in a drama for her role as Cookie Lyon on Empire. She stars in the film Hidden Figures this holiday season.

Taraji’s White Hot Holidays is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment, Henson, Jane Mun, Greg Sills and Vincent Cirrincione.