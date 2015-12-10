Primetime Ratings: Fox’s ‘Taraji and Terrence’ Special Not Quite White Hot

CBS took the broadcast ratings belt for Wednesday, scoring a 1.9 in viewers 18-49, according to Nielsen overnights, with a 6 share. ABC had a 1.7/6, then Fox at 1.2/4, and NBC and The CW at 0.9/3.

Survivor pulled a 2.3 for CBS, up 10% as the season winds down, then Criminal Minds grew ratings 27% to 1.9, and Code Black fell 7% to 1.4.

On ABC, The Middle was down 5% to 2.0, then The Goldbergs at a flat 2.0. Modern Family grew 8% week over week to a 2.6, while Black-ish did a flat 1.7. Nashville slid 11% to a 0.8.

Fox had a repeat of Empire leading in to Taraji and Terrence’s White Hot Holidays, a seasonal special featuring the Empire leads and various musical guests, which rated a 1.5.

NBC had a two-hour Mat Franco magic rerun leading into The Illusionists at 0.9.

It was a rough night for The CW, as Arrow was off 23% to a 1.0, and Supernatural fell 22% to a 0.7.