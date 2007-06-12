Fox Airs Most Advertising Plugs

There were 8,893 product plugs in the top 10 primetime broadcast network shows in the first quater of 2007. The leader was Fox with its Coca-Cola filled broadcasts of American Idol.



According to Nielsen Monitor Plus, the total was up slightly from the 8,793 plugs in first quarter 2006. American Idol was up a fraction from 3.052 in 1Q 2006.





Seven of the top 10 shows with product placements were reality shows. The top scripted show for plugs was CBS' NCIS at 426. The CW was the top plugging network with three of the top 10 shows.



The top 10 product placement series were Idol, Amazing Race (CBS), 1,014; Beauty and the Geek (CW), 946; The Apprentice (NBC), 945; Pussycat Dolls Present (CW), 667; Extreme Makeover Home Edition (ABC), 566; America's Next Top Model (CW), 430; NCIS (CBS), 426; The Office (NBC), 416; Til Death (Fox), 370.



The top 10 brands pushing themselves in prime time entertainment TV were Coke, the Pussycat Dolls Lounge Nightclub, the Boston Red Sox, Nike apparel, Dell Computer Systems, Chicago Bears, Cingular Wireless, Hewlett-Packard, Nike footwear.

