Fox To Air O.J. Simpsons If I Did It

Fox will air a two-part special in late November in which O.J. Simpson will tell “how he would have committed the murders if he were the one responsible for the crimes,” according to a Fox press release.

The special, which has the working title of O.J. Simpson: If I Did It, Here's How it Happened. , will air November 27 and 29 at 9 each night.It will feature Simpson being interviewed by publisher Judith Regan.

"This is an interview that no one thought would ever happen,” says Fox reality chief Mike Darnell in the press release. “It’s the definitive last chapter in the Trial of the Century."

The special will air as Simpson releases a book November 30 called If I Did It, which hypothetically describes how the murders would have been committed.Regan, who has a deal with News. Corp-owned Harper Collins, is publishing the book.