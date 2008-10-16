Fox To Air Obama Campaign Ad

Sources confirm that Fox will also air the half-hour political ad from Barack Obama on October 29.





The Obama campaign has already bought time on CBS and NBC for the political infomercial.





Major League Baseball would have to push back the start of game six of the World Series, if necessary, to accommodate Fox.





A spokesperson for Major League Baseball had not returned a call for comment at press time about whether they would move the start of the sixth game of the World Series back to after 8:30, but Fox confirmed Wednesday night in a report on Fox News Channel that MLB had agreed to push back the start of the game from 8:20 to 8:35, if necessary, to accommodate the ad..





Fox is contractually obligated to air the game, if it happens, and the Obama campaign was looking to roadblock the 8-8:30 half-hour.

ABC is believed to still be in discussions with the Obama campaign about options for the half hour given that they already have a scripted hour show at 8-9 on Wednesday--Pushing Daisies.