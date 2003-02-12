Fox to air Jackson's say
After expressing his discontent with ABC's and journalist Martin Bashir's
presentation of him, Michael Jackson is giving Fox a shot at presenting his
strange life to interested television audiences -- judging from the huge ratings
ABC got the first time around.
Jackson will provide video outtakes from the Bashir interview for the show,
titled Michael Jackson, Take Two: The Interview They Wouldn't Show
You.
The show will air Thursday, Feb. 20, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The addition of the Fox special makes the competition on that night all the
hotter, going up against NBC's Friends, CBS' Survivor and
"tell-all" interviews with Bachelor and Bachelorette Aaron Buerge
and Trista Rehn on ABC.
