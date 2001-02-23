Fox affils plan a meet of their own

In the wake of Fox's decision to cancel its annual spring meeting, some affiliates are talking about holding their own meeting without a network presence.

Fox affiliate board member John Tupper, confirms that it's an idea floating around among affiliates, although no formal action is being taken to convene such a meeting yet, he says. "But I think it's a good idea, and I'm encouraging it," because it's a good way to exchange ideas with fellow affiliates, he said.

A Fox official pointed out that while the spring meeting has been cancelled, the network will convene a videoconference with affiliates in its place.

- Steve McClellan