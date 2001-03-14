Fox affils gain NASCAR spots

Fox is making nice with its affiliates on the NASCAR front. Starting this Sunday, the network is giving back four, 30-second ad spots to affiliates during its weekly NASCAR Winston Cup races.

A network spokesman said the move came as a result of requests from several affiliates. "This inventory will result in a substantial increase to the local affiliate sales inventory and represents the most favorable network-affiliate inventory split for NASCAR in many years." The spokesman would not say what that split is.

Fox, which is in the first year of an eight-year, $1.6 billion package with NASCAR, is enjoying strong ratings in the early goings. The network's Winston Cup coverage is up across the board from network coverage a year ago, including 61% in men 18-49 (8.2 rating) and 72% in men 18-34 (6.7 rating), according to Nielsen Media Research. - Joe Schlosser