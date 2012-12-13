Fox Affiliates to Participate in PromaxBDA Station Summit

PromaxBDA announced Thursday that for the first time, Fox

will participate as an affiliate partner in the 2013 Station Summit.





Fox's 25 owned-and-operated stations, along with its over

175-affilates, will kick-off the weeklong event with its annual Fox Promotion

Executives Conference (FPEC) over two days. The network joins broadcast nets

ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC and Telemundo as partners with the Summit.





"We are excited that Fox Broadcasting will be an

affiliate partner for the 2013 Station Summit," said PromaxBDA president

and CEO Jonathan Block-Verk. "The impact the Fox affiliates have on the

market is significant and we welcome their full involvement, bringing the

Station Summit's projected attendance to its highest to date."





This year's Summit takes place from June 25-28 in Las Vegas.





"We have been watching the growth of the Station Summit

and have worked closely with the PromaxBDA team to align FPEC -- our annual

station conference -- with the Summit," said Nick Belperio, senior VP of

marketing, Fox Broadcasting Company. "We look forward to providing our Fox

affiliates with an incredible week of conversation and content centering on our

Fox brand and on the local television business."