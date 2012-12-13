Fox Affiliates to Participate in PromaxBDA Station Summit
PromaxBDA announced Thursday that for the first time, Fox
will participate as an affiliate partner in the 2013 Station Summit.
Fox's 25 owned-and-operated stations, along with its over
175-affilates, will kick-off the weeklong event with its annual Fox Promotion
Executives Conference (FPEC) over two days. The network joins broadcast nets
ABC, CBS, The CW, NBC and Telemundo as partners with the Summit.
"We are excited that Fox Broadcasting will be an
affiliate partner for the 2013 Station Summit," said PromaxBDA president
and CEO Jonathan Block-Verk. "The impact the Fox affiliates have on the
market is significant and we welcome their full involvement, bringing the
Station Summit's projected attendance to its highest to date."
This year's Summit takes place from June 25-28 in Las Vegas.
"We have been watching the growth of the Station Summit
and have worked closely with the PromaxBDA team to align FPEC -- our annual
station conference -- with the Summit," said Nick Belperio, senior VP of
marketing, Fox Broadcasting Company. "We look forward to providing our Fox
affiliates with an incredible week of conversation and content centering on our
Fox brand and on the local television business."
