Fox Affil Gets Most L.A. Emmy Nods

Fox owned and operated KTTV’s 22 nominations for the 58th annual Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were the most for any channel.

The winners will be announced Saturday night, Aug. 12, in North Hollywood at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences’ (ATAS) Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre.

KCAL was second with 20 nominations, followed by 14 for both Fox Sports West and KNBC.

ATAS also announced that the 2006 Governors Award will be presented to ATAS founding member and satirist Stan Freberg. Freberg’s career included starring in puppet series A Time for Beany, which premiered on KTLA in Los Angeles in 1949. He is being honored for being "one of the great practitioners of comedy in television and radio and a trailblazer in the world of advertising."