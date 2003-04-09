Fox adds Wonder Falls , The O.C.

Fox has given early pickups to two of its pilots, ordering 13 episodes

each of Wonder Falls and The O.C.

The early moves, coming weeks before advertising upfronts are due to start

next month, signal Fox's intention to stick with a plan to launch many of its

new scripted series well before the start of the fall season.

Wonder Falls, a light drama, is produced by Todd Holland and Bryan Fuller

under the auspices of Twentieth Century Fox TV and Regency Television.

Warner Bros. TV is behind The O.C., which is directed by Doug Liman

and produced by Fastlane's McG and Josh Schwartz.

Last January, Fox said it plans to roll out shows year-round in an attempt to

deal with the damage done to Fox's new prime-time lineup each year by three

weeks of Major League Baseball playoffs in October.