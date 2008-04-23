Fox Adds Green to American Idol Finale

The Nokia Theatre L.A. LIVE will be powered by two renewable energy resources during the two-night finale of Fox’s American Idol, the network announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s “Green Power for a Green LA Program” will use sources including solar energy, wind energy and hydropower to power the arena during the production.

And Fox will install a solar-panel system provided by E-Village in the media-arrivals area, with the high-performance photovoltaic system to be integrated into the LADWP utility grid, contributing to the renewable energy mix.

The two finalists on the reality competition juggernaut will compete for the title Tuesday, May 20, with the winner being crowned Wednesday, May 21, in a special that will feature special guests and surprise performers joining host Ryan Seacrest.