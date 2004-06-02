Fox Ad Sales Nearly Done

The broadcast-network upfront market is in full swing, with reports that Fox was close to done as of late Wednesday, with price hikes for its ads in the 7% range. The upfront is where prices are set and ads sold for the upcoming broadcast-network season.

UPN is also said to be far along, with price hikes of around 8%. CBS is said to be about 50% done and leading the market in pricing with gains of about 10%. The WB is well under way, with buyers reporting gains for the weblet of 6%.

NBC finally got started on Wednesday, with prime time inventory selling up 5%-6%. Other NBC dayparts were said to be selling at higher price increases, including cable, Telemundo and early morning.

No word on ABC, but buyers said it would likely see the smallest rate increases.