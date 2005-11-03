Fox Acts on Killer Instinct

Fox has ordered three additional scripts for Regency Television's rookie 9-10 p.m. Friday series Killer Instinct, which in the most recent week garnered 4.31 million viewers—up 780,000 from lead-in Malcolm in the Middle—and a 1.4 rating/4 share in adults 18-49.

A strong performer among young adult males on a low-viewing TV night, Killer is Fox’s best performing Friday night series in the past two years, including The Jury, Johnny Zero and reruns of Arrested and That '70s Show.

The series chronicles the stories behind bizarre and deviant crimes in San Francisco and the detectives who try to stop them.