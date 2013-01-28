Fox to Acquire WJZY-WMYT Charlotte From Capitol

Capitol Broadcasting Company has agreed to sell WJZY-WMYT

Charlotte to Fox Television Stations. WJZY is a CW affiliate and WMYT is a

MyNetworkTV station in DMA No. 25.

The $18 million deal is subject to

FCC approval.

"We have enjoyed being a part of the dynamic Charlotte

market for 25 years," said James F. Goodmon, president and CEO of Capitol

Broadcasting Company. "We are sorry to leave but excited about the future

of the stations under the ownership of Fox Television Stations."

WJZY was acquired by Capitol in 1987. WMYT was acquired in

2000.

"We are delighted to expand our portfolio of stations

and return to North Carolina," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television

Stations. "WJZY and WMYT are both well run stations that provide us with a

unique opportunity in a growing top-25 market."

Capitol's remaining holdings include WRAL-WRAZ Raleigh, a

CBS-Fox pair in DMA No. 24.