Fox to Acquire WJZY-WMYT Charlotte From Capitol
Capitol Broadcasting Company has agreed to sell WJZY-WMYT
Charlotte to Fox Television Stations. WJZY is a CW affiliate and WMYT is a
MyNetworkTV station in DMA No. 25.
The $18 million deal is subject to
FCC approval.
"We have enjoyed being a part of the dynamic Charlotte
market for 25 years," said James F. Goodmon, president and CEO of Capitol
Broadcasting Company. "We are sorry to leave but excited about the future
of the stations under the ownership of Fox Television Stations."
WJZY was acquired by Capitol in 1987. WMYT was acquired in
2000.
"We are delighted to expand our portfolio of stations
and return to North Carolina," said Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television
Stations. "WJZY and WMYT are both well run stations that provide us with a
unique opportunity in a growing top-25 market."
Capitol's remaining holdings include WRAL-WRAZ Raleigh, a
CBS-Fox pair in DMA No. 24.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.