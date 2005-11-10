Fox Accused of Liberal Bias

The Competitive Enterprise Institute (CEI), a conservative group that dismisses the global warming theory, has written to Fox News Channel President Roger Ailes complaining about its planned news special this Sunday night, The Heat Is On: The Case of Global Warming."

Specifically, it says that the participation of environmental activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a "special correspondent" for the show is inappropriate, as is what CEI says is Fox's admission that the piece is one sided.

The group also cites an article on Foxnews.com by the show's host that "the vast majority of the scientific community says we're witnessing a unique and troubling kind of climate change" and that "no one can argue with this." CEI disagrees.

"[Y]our producer informs us that Fox intends to run a disclaimer revealing that the network ignored alternative views, including leading scientists who dispute the alarmist position and experts who represent the free-market environmental perspective," the group wrote. "Worse, many and possibly most viewers would not even see this disclaimer presented at the show's beginning.

"It is disturbing that a reputable news network would air so blatantly a one-sided program regardless of any disclaimer. It is even more disappointing when the network in question prides itself on being 'Fair and Balanced.'"

A Fox spokeswoman had not returned calls at press time.