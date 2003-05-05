Fox, ABC tie for Sunday

Fox and ABC tied for first among adults 18 through 49 Sunday night.

ABC aired two specials early in the evening (one from ESPN and the other a

Home Improvement retrospective), but it was the two-hour season finale of

Alias that drove the network's solid ratings performance.

Fox aired two episodes each of King of the Hill and The

Simpsons, as well as Malcolm in the Middle and Oliver

Beene.

NBC edged ABC for bragging rights among adults 25 through 54, while finishing

second among adults 18 through 49 with America's Most Talented Kid,

American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and an

L&O: CI repeat.

CBS was first in households and viewers, third among adults 25 throgh 54

(ahead of Fox) and fourth in adults 18 through 49 with 60 Minutes and a

made-for based on the life of Lucille Ball.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 8.6

rating/14 share, NBC 7.7/13, ABC 5.8/10 and Fox 5.4/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox and ABC 4.1/11; NBC 3.9/11; CBS 3.2/9.

In the Nielsen local metered markets The WB Television Network averaged a 3.1/5 with Gilmore

Girls: Beginnings, Charmed, and a Charmed repeat.

On Saturday, ABC won adults 18 through 49 with the movie

Gladiator, while NBC won adults 25 through 54 with Hunter and two

Law & Order repeats.

Fox was second with adults 18 through 49 with Cops and America's

Most Wanted.

CBS was first in total viewers but fourth in the key adults demos with a

Price Is Right special, The District and The Agency.

For the night, households: CBS and NBC 5.2/10; Fox 4.3/8; ABC 4.2/8.

Adults 18 through 49: ABC 2.4/8, Fox 2.2/8, NBC 2.1/7 and CBS 1.7/6.

On Friday, NBC won across the key categories with a two-hour episode of

The Search for the Most Talented Kid in America and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

ABC was second in households and adults 18 through 49 with Funniest Home

Videos and 20/20.

Fox was third among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with the movie

Big Momma's House.

CBS was third in households and adults 25 through 54 with Star Search,

Hack and a CSI: Miami repeat.

For the night, households: NBC 7.4/13, ABC 6.1/11, CBS 5.5/10 and Fox 3.4/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.7/12, ABC 2.8/9, Fox 2.2/8 and CBS 1.8/4.

In the Nielsen local markets, The WB averaged a 2.8/5 with What I Like

About You, Greetings from Tucson, Reba, and Grounded for

Life.

UPN averaged a 2.0/3 with the movie Love and Basketball.