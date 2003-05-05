Fox, ABC tie for Sunday
Fox and ABC tied for first among adults 18 through 49 Sunday night.
ABC aired two specials early in the evening (one from ESPN and the other a
Home Improvement retrospective), but it was the two-hour season finale of
Alias that drove the network's solid ratings performance.
Fox aired two episodes each of King of the Hill and The
Simpsons, as well as Malcolm in the Middle and Oliver
Beene.
NBC edged ABC for bragging rights among adults 25 through 54, while finishing
second among adults 18 through 49 with America's Most Talented Kid,
American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and an
L&O: CI repeat.
CBS was first in households and viewers, third among adults 25 throgh 54
(ahead of Fox) and fourth in adults 18 through 49 with 60 Minutes and a
made-for based on the life of Lucille Ball.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: CBS 8.6
rating/14 share, NBC 7.7/13, ABC 5.8/10 and Fox 5.4/9.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox and ABC 4.1/11; NBC 3.9/11; CBS 3.2/9.
In the Nielsen local metered markets The WB Television Network averaged a 3.1/5 with Gilmore
Girls: Beginnings, Charmed, and a Charmed repeat.
On Saturday, ABC won adults 18 through 49 with the movie
Gladiator, while NBC won adults 25 through 54 with Hunter and two
Law & Order repeats.
Fox was second with adults 18 through 49 with Cops and America's
Most Wanted.
CBS was first in total viewers but fourth in the key adults demos with a
Price Is Right special, The District and The Agency.
For the night, households: CBS and NBC 5.2/10; Fox 4.3/8; ABC 4.2/8.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 2.4/8, Fox 2.2/8, NBC 2.1/7 and CBS 1.7/6.
On Friday, NBC won across the key categories with a two-hour episode of
The Search for the Most Talented Kid in America and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
ABC was second in households and adults 18 through 49 with Funniest Home
Videos and 20/20.
Fox was third among adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34 with the movie
Big Momma's House.
CBS was third in households and adults 25 through 54 with Star Search,
Hack and a CSI: Miami repeat.
For the night, households: NBC 7.4/13, ABC 6.1/11, CBS 5.5/10 and Fox 3.4/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 3.7/12, ABC 2.8/9, Fox 2.2/8 and CBS 1.8/4.
In the Nielsen local markets, The WB averaged a 2.8/5 with What I Like
About You, Greetings from Tucson, Reba, and Grounded for
Life.
UPN averaged a 2.0/3 with the movie Love and Basketball.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.