Fox, ABC split Tuesday primetime race

Fox took adults 18-49 in with a consistent Tuesday night lineup, while ABC took total viewers with Millionaire and NYPD Blue.

Fox averaged a 5.1 rating among 18-49ers, against ABC's 4.7, as the mouse averaged 14.1 million viewers to CBS's 11.3 million on the night. That '70s Show led off for Fox with a 5.6/16, followed by Titus at 5.2/14 and capped off by Dark Angel, anchoring the lineup with a 4.9/12.

ABC's Who Want To Be a Millionaire? drew 17.1 million viewers while NYPD Blue drew 14.4 million viewers with a 5.7/16. - Richard Tedesco