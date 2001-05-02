Fox, ABC run neck-and-neck in ratings

Fox eked out a slim win over ABC with the 18-49 crowd in Tuesday night's ratings, while ABC took the night in total viewers.

Fox's back-to-back episodes of That '70s Show scored 5.3 and 6.0 ratings, respectively, among adults 18-49 with 17 shares in Nielsen fast national numbers. Dark Angel did a 3.9/11. Fox averaged a 4.8 to ABC's 4.6 and NBC's 4.2.

ABC's NYPD Blue drew a 5.5/15 with 13.3 million viewers and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? pulled 14.9 million viewers. That accounted for ABC's 13 million average on the night, over CBS's 11.1 million, NBC's 10 million and Fox's 9.3 million. CBS's Judging Amy drew 12.4 million viewers. High individual scorer on the night was NBC's Frasier with a 7.2/19 and 17 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco