Fox, ABC, HBO Are Monte Carlo Players

The Producers Guild of America (the other PGA) has picked the U.S. entries for the Monte Carlo Television Festival (June 26-July 1) with ABC, Fox, and HBO accounting for all of them.

The three drama picks were ABC's Lost, which won the Emmy for best drama; Fox's 24; and HBO's Six Feet Under.

Comedies were Fox's Arrested Development, which won the Emmy for best sitcom; ABC's Desperate Housewives, which is more a dramedy but was submitted in the comedy category; and HBO's Entourage.

Winners in each category will get a Golden Nymph award.