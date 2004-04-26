Fox, ABC Go to the Movies

The Walt Disney Co. and News Corp. are leveraging the power of their broadcast networks to promote a couple of theatrical movies they produce or distribute.

Monday night and next Monday (May 3), producer M. Night Shyamalan will host a movie night on ABC while also promoting his new film, The Village, produced by Disney-owned Touchstone.



Tonight, April 26, ABC will air the Shyamalan film, The Sixth Sense, with Shyamalan hosting the broadcast. Next week, Shyamalan hosts the broadcast of his Bruce Willis-starrer, Unbreakable, while also presenting behind-the-scenes looks at The Village.

News Corp., meanwhile, plans to tease teatrical The Day After Tomorrow on Fox May 12. That film is distirbuted by co-owned Twentieth Century Fox.

The 10-minute premiere of the movie, in which an abrupt climate change radically affects the planet, will run from 8:44 to 8:54 p.m. ET/PT. The sneak peek will come between That 70s Show, with an added blooper reel and an extended American Idol results show from 8:54 to 10 p.m.

